MARCH 2017 – SEPTEMBER 2022

$19 Million (OFF-BUDGET)

OVERVIEW

The Grain Research and Innovation (GRAIN) project enhances the capacity of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) to conduct wheat-related research and identify technologies and practices that promise the greatest benefits to the wheat sector. The research focuses on productivity, profitability, and climate resilience of wheat-based systems through improved soil management, land cultivation, crop production practices, access to highyield seed varieties and appropriate inputs, and linkages to the private seed sector and other actors along the wheat value chain.

ACTIVITIES

Build the human and institutional capacity of MAIL and the Agricultural Research Institute of Afghanistan (ARIA) to conduct wheat research, analyze and communicate the findings in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Conduct short-term training on design, implementation, and analysis of wheat production trials to improve the institutional and human capacity of MAIL and ARIA to convert research results into recommended best practices for wheat producers in different agro-ecological zones.

Support MAIL in convening meetings of the Wheat Team or wheat value chain stakeholders to strengthen the capacity of the public and private sectors to identify and address key constraints in the wheat value chain, in the context of national wheat sector development policy.

Build the capacity of women to conduct, analyze, and communicate results from wheat research and ensure extension activities are gender-responsive.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS