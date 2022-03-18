Government of Japan provides crucial support to UNICEF health, nutrition and protection interventions in Afghanistan

The generous contribution will help increase equitable coverage of lifesaving emergency services for nearly 69,000 children and their parents

KABUL, March 10, 2022 – To expand access to lifesaving services for some of the most vulnerable and underserved children and communities in Afghanistan, the Government and people of Japan have generously contributed US$ 3 million to UNICEF’s emergency programmes in health, nutrition and child protection.

This funding support will help UNICEF reach nearly 69,000 people, including internally displaced persons affected by Afghanistan’s complex humanitarian emergency.

“Japan has a strong reputation as an advocate for children, especially in Afghanistan where it has contributed over US$ 114 million to UNICEF since 2015,” said Dr. Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan. “We are grateful for this additional support, especially at such a critical moment for children in the country, where every dollar can save a life.”

The UNICEF response will focus on interventions in:

Child protection, mobilizing and engaging over 6,700 people in communities to prevent gender-based violence and child recruitment into armed forces, plus case management for 1,300 children already facing protection risks.

Health, including access to lifesaving services via mobile health and nutrition teams for 21,300 who provide care for those unable to reach static health facilities.

Nutrition, such as counselling sessions providing advice and information to 9,300 parents, and treatment for 4,500 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

“With over 24.4 million people in need in Afghanistan – including 12.9 million children – we are happy to provide this support to UNICEF,” said H.E. Takashi Okada, Ambassador of Japan. “The people of Japan recognize the urgent needs, especially for children suffering the compounded effects of drought, a malnutrition crisis, and economic instability. We stand in solidarity with UNICEF and their efforts to reach children and their families.”

In 2022, UNICEF aims to reach 15.3 million people, including 8.1 million children, with emergency programmes through the historic US$ 2 billion Humanitarian Action for Children appeal.

