Good Neighbors has carried COVID-19 Response Project in Afghanistan to ensure food security and hygiene of the most vulnerable communities

Good Neighbors Afghanistan has carried COVID-19 Response Project in Afghanistan to ensure food security and hygiene of the most vulnerable communities. The project was coordinated with KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) and the local partner, OHCR.

First reported case of COVID-19 in Afghanistan was in January, 2020. As of October 6, 39,422 people across all 34 provinces have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,466 died. Kabul is the most affected part of the country, followed by Hirat, Kandahar and Balkh. The nationwide lockdown resulted in grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Humanitarian aids are allowed to remain active despite of the lockdown so that Good Neighbors is able to rapidly respond to the vulnerable communities in the poorest locations.

In Afghanistan, 80% of the households have limited access to food while 23% have insufficient access to drinking water in the situation of COVID-19. As regards, Good Neighbors organized this project for 2 months (June 10~July 31, 2020) and covered 8,370 individuals in Kunar and Kabul province, Afghanistan. 2,370 people received food packages and hygiene kits. In addition, monthly PPEs were distributed twice to the health facility staffs and the both direct and indirect beneficiaries were 6,000 people including staffs, patients, and visitors. Campaign through IEC materials and a video monitor was held to raise awareness on hygiene and more than 47,000 community members were benefitted. In addition, Good Neighbors upgraded the solar power pipe with additional water taps to install 3 new hand washing facilities.

Good Neighbors International is an international humanitarian and development organization. It has made great strides in its mission by providing people around the world with a better quality of life since its establishment in Korea, 1991. GNI was granted General Consultative Status with the UN ECOSOC in 1996 and acknowledged its contribution and granted the “MDGs Award” in 2007.