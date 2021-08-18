Global Protection Cluster: Afghanistan Emergency Field Support Cell

The deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan is increasing protection risks and threats. To help support its operations in Afghanistan, the GPC will prioritize requests for support from the Afghanistan cluster, AoRs and operational partners. Ultimately the aim is to have direct support to national partners. To this end, it is setting up an “Emergency Field Support Cell” (hereafter “Emergency Cell”).

Objectives

Strengthen the quality of emergency life-saving protection response in Afghanistan Support field coordination, collective planning, analysis, monitoring, and advocacy Strengthen coherence and effectiveness of field and global actions

Roles & Responsibilities

Notwithstanding the roles and responsibilities of the field Protection Cluster coordinators, the GPC Ops Cell will provide comprehensive hands-on support to its operations in Afghanistan through the Emergency Cell, in particular by: