Afghanistan
Global Protection Cluster: Afghanistan Emergency Field Support Cell
Attachments
The deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan is increasing protection risks and threats. To help support its operations in Afghanistan, the GPC will prioritize requests for support from the Afghanistan cluster, AoRs and operational partners. Ultimately the aim is to have direct support to national partners. To this end, it is setting up an “Emergency Field Support Cell” (hereafter “Emergency Cell”).
Objectives
Strengthen the quality of emergency life-saving protection response in Afghanistan
Support field coordination, collective planning, analysis, monitoring, and advocacy
Strengthen coherence and effectiveness of field and global actions
Roles & Responsibilities
Notwithstanding the roles and responsibilities of the field Protection Cluster coordinators, the GPC Ops Cell will provide comprehensive hands-on support to its operations in Afghanistan through the Emergency Cell, in particular by:
Providing direct technical support to operational partners on protection programming to ensure quality response (in coordination with cluster coordinators) through its comprehensive team of experts – including from GPC AoRs, Task Teams, and SAG members
Providing Protection Information Management and Protection Analysis support
Providing media and communication support, in particular through advocacy and communication campaign on social media
Providing advocacy support, in particular through engagement with donors at global and field levels, as well as with other stakeholders – such as the diplomatic community, IASC,
Emergency Director Group (EDG), HC/HCT, UNAMA, etc to bolster funding for protection response as well as promote key protection messages – particularly on newly identified needs
Providing overall support to the field coordination team at national and sub-national level on all core functions as needed