Global Hunger Response: Response Plan – September 2022

The hunger crisis is intensifying, as a result of conflicts, climate change, rippling effects of COVID-19, as well as growing prices of fuel, food, and fertiliser. As this crisis builds, 345 million acutely hungry people are being pushed towards the brink of starvation – 25% more than were at risk at the beginning of the year and 40% more than pre-pandemic estimates. This situation is shattering the lives of millions of boys and girls and their families. The children are particularly affected with notable increases in child mortality, malnutrition, child labour, child marriage, and school desertion. These children will have no chance to survive, live alone thrive, unless we act NOW.

After increasing our efforts to stave off famine for the last year, including regional responses in both East and West Africa, World Vision declared on 16 May 2022 a US$2 billion Global Hunger Response in order to rapidly accelerate efforts to scale up operations, increase funding, influence decision makers, and inform and mobilise the public towards action and prayer. The Global Hunger Response aims to reach 22 million of the most vulnerable people in 25 countries of highest alert where people are facing famine-like conditions.

In this plan, we detail World Vision's global effort to address the urgency and severity of need around the world through a scale up of multi-dimensional response programming that targets both the immediate needs of communities as well as tackling the underlying drivers to stop the cyclic nature of hunger along with advocacy to spur action.