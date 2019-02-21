Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 21 February 2019

Afghanistan

Since the beginning of the year more than 45,000 Afghans have returned from Iran to Herat and Nimroz provinces. Crisis food insecurity levels, drought and conflict are complicating the reintegration of returnees.

Return rates from Iran saw a 65% increase in 2018 and are expected to remain relatively high throughout 2019, with 114,000 returnees anticipated to be in need of humanitarian assistance. Limited funding has meant that only 4% of returnees received assistance upon return compared to 20% estimated to be in need.

DRC

The presence of wild elephants in Haut Lomami province has led some 165,000 people to flee their homes between September 2018 and January 2019 to safer locations within Bukama, Kamina, and Malemba Nkulu territories.

Over 55,000 hectares of crops were destroyed by the elephants, and food security, nutrition, and livelihoods needs are expected.

The new displacement also exacerbates existing vulnerabilities in host communities.

Haiti

Widespread protests and road blocks have been reported in Haiti since January, while the humanitarian situation is expected to remain concerning in 2019.

Between March and June 2019, the number of people projected to be in IPC Phases 3 and 4 food insecurity is estimated at over 2.6 million, or some 38% of the country’s population.

