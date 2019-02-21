21 Feb 2019

Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 21 February 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 21 Feb 2019

Afghanistan

Since the beginning of the year more than 45,000 Afghans have returned from Iran to Herat and Nimroz provinces. Crisis food insecurity levels, drought and conflict are complicating the reintegration of returnees.

Return rates from Iran saw a 65% increase in 2018 and are expected to remain relatively high throughout 2019, with 114,000 returnees anticipated to be in need of humanitarian assistance. Limited funding has meant that only 4% of returnees received assistance upon return compared to 20% estimated to be in need.

Read more about Afghanistan

DRC

The presence of wild elephants in Haut Lomami province has led some 165,000 people to flee their homes between September 2018 and January 2019 to safer locations within Bukama, Kamina, and Malemba Nkulu territories.

Over 55,000 hectares of crops were destroyed by the elephants, and food security, nutrition, and livelihoods needs are expected.

The new displacement also exacerbates existing vulnerabilities in host communities.

Read more about DRC

Haiti

Widespread protests and road blocks have been reported in Haiti since January, while the humanitarian situation is expected to remain concerning in 2019.

Between March and June 2019, the number of people projected to be in IPC Phases 3 and 4 food insecurity is estimated at over 2.6 million, or some 38% of the country’s population.

Read more about Haiti

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.