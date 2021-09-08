Global Detention Project Afghanistan Situation Report, 8 September 2021

The evacuation of U.S. and other international forces has led to a new surge in Afghans seeking to flee their country, joining millions of their compatriots who have fled in recent decades because of internal conflicts and military invasions. Instead of responding to this new humanitarian plight by offering safe haven to these refugees, many countries in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East have responded by urging restrictions on refugee movements and erecting barriers aimed at halting flows out of Central Asia. This Global Detention Project “Situation Report” provides an overview of the early responses to the Afghan crisis in key countries across the globe as well as a summary of recommendations provided by international and regional human rights monitors and humanitarian organizations.