Girl's Education Challenge (GEC) (July 2016 – July 2021)

Adolescent girls in Afghanistan face barriers and lack of access to educational opportunities from an early age, due to poverty, cultural norms, and geographic isolation. They are less likely than boys to enter primary school, and those who do enter school have a higher dropout rate. The Girls’ Education Challenge (GEC) represents continued collaboration between USAID and the UK Department for International Development (DFID) to improve girls’ education in Afghanistan. The program provides adolescent girls with access to education, materials, and safe spaces to learn.