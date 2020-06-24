Girls CAN Code: Building a network of resilient changemakers in Afghanistan

Executive Summary

The Womanity Foundation are looking to transform what at first seem incongruous – Afghan girls coding - into an everyday reality, with Afghan girls designing websites and working meaningfully in or with tech. Womanity’s Girls Can Code (GCC) programme has been working to change the parameters of the possible – for Afghan girls and women themselves. The Womanity Foundation are implementing GCC at a particularly critical juncture, with Afghanistan charting an uncertain path in 2020 and beyond. This uncertainty extends to the role of women in Afghan society, as well as the context for female education and employment. In a fast-changing environment, how can Womanity maximise their impact, and best work with Afghan girls to create tangible changes in their own lives?

With these questions as a basis, Samuel Hall:

Evaluated the GCC programme from 2016 – 2019;

Conducted a context and market analysis on potential income and work pathways for Afghan girls, with a focus on the tech sector and broader trends in STEM;

Mapped a forward strategy for Womanity to scale its impact.

Samuel Hall worked with Womanity staff, government actors, schools, universities, and a range of tech organisations both in Afghanistan and beyond. Samuel Hall also worked with the people directly participating in GCC – current students, graduated alumna, and their families. GCC students, past and present, drew on their different life experiences and aspirations during the research. Young Afghan girls and women spoke about designing websites for internships or freelance work. Others expressed their desire to use tech in the health or education sectors in the future. Some discussed family restrictions and the opportunities that working from home might one day afford them. Others were advancing to or through university, preparing for high achievements using technology.

Evaluating the programme thus far, analysing the current context and collaborating on Womanity’s forward strategy was centred on these diverse experiences of GCC students and alumna.

Evaluation of GCC from 2016 to 2019

The programme was found to have created meaningful changes in Afghan girls’ lives since its 2016 inception.

The programme is well-implemented and conducted with rigour and professionalism.

Students and alumna report positive experiences attending the GCC courses, acquiring new skills both technical and soft, as well as increased feelings of self-worth, self-efficacy and self-confidence.

The programme has changed perceptions on girls’ abilities in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Many students are already on a path to continue their study in university, meaning internship opportunities are not necessarily attractive to all GCC students directly after secondary school. GCC graduates also tend not to fit the typical sought-after intern profile due to their young age. Nevertheless, in the period 2016-2018, Womanity was able to secure internship positions for 25% of the candidates who applied for them.

In order to ascertain in which ways GCC could further help build profiles, competences and skill sets matching the requirements of the labour market, the research team conducted a market and partnership assessment.

Context and market analyses

The labour market in tech continues to be, and is projected to remain, comparatively positive in its overall outlook. Many of the alternative career pathways that GCC students might be looking to pursue also hold increasing IT needs, such as working in clinics or hospitals, in journalism or in teaching. Yet more broadly, the context for female education and employment Afghanistan has competing and differently-paced trends. High school girls in Kabul frequently face conservative family restrictions. This can be the case even for GCC participants with the freedom to pursue higher education and potential careers. The political and societal situation regarding women and girls in Afghanistan has the potential to deteriorate rapidly. This broader context and the uncertainties in Afghanistan in beyond 2020 have important ramifications for GCC programming and strategy.

Roadmap for GCC from 2020 to 2025

Given the experiences of the GCC programme thus far, and the context for female education and employment in Afghanistan now and projecting forward, how can Womanity optimise impact? The roadmap presented in this report outlines a renewed mission, strategy, programming parameters, potential partners and learning agenda.

1) The Womanity Foundation should continue GCC programming (with the scale and size allowed by its resources), while in parallel foster education-to-employment pathways for a polycentric network of students and graduates.

2) Womanity can extend its impact through partnerships, and should look for potential partners with two-way value add along four major lines:

a. Ecosystem partnerships with Afghan female empowerment actors;

b. The private sector;

c. The government;

d. Bringing in disruptive media expertise.

3) The programme’s future monitoring, evaluation and learning agenda should be based on rolling analyses given the fast-moving context.

Through long-term, targeted and tailored interventions, the GCC programme will build a network of resilient Afghan girls and women, acting as changemakers in their lives and other people’s existence.