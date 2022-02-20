Germany contributes €124.9 million to UNICEF’s programmes for children and women in Afghanistan

Flexible funding to benefit millions of people through the provision of health, nutrition, education, water and sanitation, and social protection services

Kabul, 1 February 2022 – The German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development contributed a total of €124.9 million (approx. US$ 140 million) to support UNICEF’s country programme responding to the needs of children and families in Afghanistan.

“We are grateful to Germany and its people for their support to a generation of children in Afghanistan at this critical juncture,” said Alice Akunga, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative a.i. “This unprecedented contribution in flexible funding will allow UNICEF to be more agile and give us the ability to steer resources to the most critical programmes in the country.”

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate into 2022, 35 million people are expected to rely on basic primary health care services for life-saving care.

Germany’s contribution will go towards ensuring children are provided with routine vaccinations, health services and treatment from severe acute malnutrition. UNICEF and its partners will directly support provision of safe water and sanitation facilities to millions of people across Afghanistan in addition to supporting children’s access to education and social protection services.

The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany is a long-standing partner of UNICEF and has contributed over US$ 50 million since 2016 to support UNICEF’s work in Afghanistan. This latest contribution makes Germany a leading contributor to UNICEF’s work for children and women in Afghanistan.

