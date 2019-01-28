German support for halo's work in Afghanistan helps over 1 million people

On 20 January 2019 HALO Afghanistan was pleased to host a delegation from the German Embassy at our Kabul Headquarters. Chargé d‘Affaires Mr. Christoph Peleikis and First Secretary Ms. Inga Tessendorf visited HALO in order to formally hand over three machines purchased with German funding for use by HALO in its demining and weapons and ammunition disposal activities. These machines, a front end loader, excavator and a telehandler, will greatly assist HALO in carrying out its mission of protecting Afghan lives by clearing the country of landmines and other explosive remnants of war. During the visit, Mr. Peleikis gave a brief speech to HALO staff emphasising the importance of HALO’s work and pride at the support Germany has provided to HALO and the Afghan people.

Since 2004 Germany has donated over €31million to The HALO Trust in Afghanistan. This funding has enabled HALO to clear over 85,000,000 m2 of land contaminated by landmines and other explosive remnants of war directly or indirectly benefitting over 1,000,000 Afghans. Thanks to Germany’s support, HALO’s clearance teams have found and destroyed 22,434 anti-personnel mines, 252 anti-vehicle mines, and over 750,000 items of explosive ordnance. HALO’s German-funded weapons and ammunition disposal teams have disposed of a further 6,414 tons of mines and ammunition and destroyed or deactivated 3,224 light weapons and 613 heavy weapons.

This funding has allowed HALO to employ Afghans from mine-affected communities all over the country providing livelihoods and a steady source of income to remote communities. HALO Afghanistan would like to extend its most sincere thanks to Germany for its continued commitment to saving lives and restoring livelihoods for the people of Afghanistan by removing the debris of war.