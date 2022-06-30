Gender Update #2: Earthquake in Paktika and Khost (30 June 2022)

This second gender update has been developed by the Gender in Humanitarian Action (GiHA) Working Group and the Women Advisory Group (WAG) to the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT).The gender updates are based on reports, information and recommendations from women civil society, and humanitarian actors in provinces affected by the earthquake.
