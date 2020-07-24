Gender Alert on COVID-19 in Afghanistan | Issue IX: Women’s Access to Health Care During COVID-19 Times

UN Women, WHO and UNFPA jointly issues this ninth alert to continue to highlight the gender specific impacts of COVID-19 in Afghanistan. This alert focuses on women’s access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan. It shows how COVID-19 is negatively impacting women’s health and access to healthcare due to the disproportionate role of women and girls in responding to the crisis and pre-existing gender inequalities and rigid gender roles, in addition to already limited access to health care for women and girls in Afghanistan and fear of contracting the virus.

This alert concludes with a set of recommendations for consideration by national and international stakeholders.

UN Women Afghanistan is committed to advancing the rights of, and meeting the needs, of women and girls, including through the COVID-19 crisis. This alert serves to advance this aim, by providing a basis for an informed discussion on the gender-specific impacts of COVID-19 on women’s health and access to health care. It highlights that only gender-responsive services to the health crisis, taking into account women and girls’ specific vulnerabilities and needs, will be an effective response and reduce COVID-19’s impact on women and girls’ health.

CONTEXT & EMERGING GENDER IMPACTS

With a weak health system, underlying vulnerabilities and a developing economy, Afghan people face grave consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic.¹ The COVID-19 crisis is causing a rise in poverty and unemployment as well as deepening inequalities, which is creating high stress within households and communities. Before the crisis, 54% of Afghans were living below the poverty line, a rise from 38% in 2011-2012. Numbers are likely to continue to increase due to the economic impact of the health crisis.² Where movement is restricted, people are confined, poverty and unemployment are increasing, women and girls are at greater risk of experiencing violence in their homes.³

Afghanistan’s health care system and public services were already fragile and burdened due to decades of conflict and socio-economic and political crisis. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Afghan people faced critical challenges in accessing health care, with between 20 to 30% of the population who already had limited access to basic health services within a two-hour travel distance.⁴ Inadequate health care facilities and resources are particularly affecting people living in hard to reach, remote and anti-government element controlled areas. In addition, Afghan people still have to pay about three-quarters of their health cost, despite government efforts to provide universal health care.⁵ Inadequate funding, medical staff, infrastructure and other resources is further hampering the provision of, and access to, vital health services.⁶