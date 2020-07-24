Gender Alert on COVID-19 in Afghanistan | Issue III: The Impact of COVID-19 on the Implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda

Following the previous Gender Alerts,¹ UN Women issues this third alert to continue to highlight the gender specific impacts of COVID-19 in Afghanistan. This alert focuses on the implications of COVID-19 from a women, peace and security (WPS) perspective. It encompasses the overarching gendered impacts as described in previous alerts, but also outlines risks specific to women, women’s civil society organizations, and rights defenders focused on building and sustaining long term peace in Afghanistan, as well as opportunities to ensure women can access their rights to leadership in decision-making and building the future of their country. It highlights the urgent need to ensure the continued implementation of Afghanistan’s National Action Plan on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2019-2021), as well as how its implementation can contribute to long-term responses to COVID-19 that promote gender equality.

The alert concludes with a set of recommendations for consideration by national and international stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the full scope of the WPS agenda² during this critical period in Afghanistan. UN Women Afghanistan is committed to supporting the Government of Afghanistan, the United Nations, and international and national partners to advance implementation of the WPS agenda. UN Women aims to support women affected by conflict and crisis by elevating their leadership, expertise and experiences to inform and shape progress towards sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan. This alert contributes to this aim by providing a basis for an informed discussion on the impact of COVID-19 across the full scope of the WPS agenda, including its impact on women, women’s civil society and rights defenders.

CONTEXT & EMERGING GENDER IMPACTS

The United Nations Security Council, through adoption of its eighth resolution on WPS in 2015, recognized that pandemics, through increasing globalization, were an emerging threat in the peace and security landscape.³ During that same year, Afghanistan adopted its first National Actional Plan on 1325 (2015-2022). The National Action Plan details the impacts of armed conflict on women in Afghanistan - from vulnerability to sexual and gender based violence to entrenched marginalization on account of limited access to justice, healthcare services, education, and employment opportunities.⁴ Under its provisions on relief and recovery, the National Action Plan outlines the lack of adequate economic resources for women and calls for the creation of funding mechanisms, economic development opportunities, and the equal provision of relief and recovery services.⁵

Overall, the existing gender inequalities in Afghanistan that are caused or compounded by the ongoing intersection of armed conflict and humanitarian crisis only threaten to worsen amidst COVID-19.⁶ In the latest report to the Security Council, the Secretary-General highlighted the continued impact of the conflict on women, with women and children comprising 42 per cent of civilian casualties.⁷ And, despite a lack of data and reporting, the prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence, including related to the conflict remains a pressing concern. Indeed, “chronic instability, gender inequality, displacement, inadequate services, access constraints and discriminatory practices” fuels under-reporting of conflict related sexual violence in Afghanistan.⁸ The United Nations continues to document cases of sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls committed by parties to the conflict.⁹ Finally, displacement of women rights defenders due to conflict, ¹⁰ as well as continued coordinated attacks and targeted killings of women leaders and rights defenders demonstrate the difficult context in which these women work, at great risk to their own lives. These and other trends, as set out in the previous two gender alerts, all threaten to worsen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.