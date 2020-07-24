Gender Alert on COVID-19 in Afghanistan | Issue II: Ensuring Access to Services for Survivors of Violence Against Women and Girls

Following the first Gender Alert on COVID-19, on Ensuring a Gender Sensitive Humanitarian Response, UN Women issues this second alert to continue to highlight the gender specific impacts of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

This second alert focuses on the trends and implications for the provision of services (health, police and justice, social services and coordination of these services) during the COVID-19 pandemic for women and girls who experience violence. It highlights the need to prioritize access to quality and coordinated services for survivors of violence.

Future alerts will analyze gender specific considerations of COVID-19 in areas including Women, Peace and Security and the economy, and provide regular updates on the impact of COVID-19 on women and girls in Afghanistan.

This alert concludes with a set of preliminary recommendations for consideration by national and international stakeholders to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls (VAWG). UN Women Afghanistan is committed to advancing the rights of, and meeting the needs of women and girls, including through the COVID-19 crisis. This alert serves to advance this aim, by providing a basis for an informed discussion on impact of COVID-19 on VAWG and service provision. Assessing, coordinating, and responding to the trends identified and presented in these alerts provides an opportunity for stakeholders to come together and integrate VAWG prevention and response, for the benefit of women and girls survivors of violence, and entire communities.

CONTEXT & EMERGING GENDER IMPACTS

Crises exacerbate age, gender, and disability inequalities and place women, girls, and vulnerable populations at increased risk of violence. Reports indicate that violence within their homes may be the most common type of violence that women and girls experience during emergencies,¹ resulting in profound physical and psychosocial harm.

Violence experienced by women and girls within their homes includes intimate partner violence and family violence, for instance violence by in-laws. Experience in other settings has demonstrated that multiple forms of violence are exacerbated within crisis contexts, including trafficking, child marriage, and harmful practices. During all crises, women and girls are at particular risk of sexual exploitation and abuse.² From China to Italy, Brazil to Lebanon, there are increasing reports of an alarming rise in domestic abuse.³ For example, in Hubei province, the heart of the initial coronavirus outbreak, domestic violence reports to police more than tripled during the lockdown in February.⁴ The Catalan regional government noted that calls to its domestic violence helpline had risen by 20% in the first few days of the confinement period. In Cyprus, calls to a similar hotline rose 30% in the week after 9 March, when the island had its first confirmed case of coronavirus.⁵ These figures log only cases where women can seek help. Many women and girls cannot seek help, for reasons including that they fear being heard by their abuser when they call, or they are not able to leave their homes. These trends are particularly concerning for Afghanistan. In 2019, Afghanistan ranked 170 out of 189 on the Gender Development Index, an index designed to measure gender equality.⁶ Women have limited access to education, financial independence, and political participation, all of which heavily constrain their lives. Women and girls in Afghanistan continue to face persistent discrimination, violence, street harassment, forced and child marriage, severe restrictions on working and studying outside the home, and limited access to justice. Even before COVID-19, VAWG was endemic. Reports indicate that approximately 87% of women have experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence.⁷