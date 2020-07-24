Gender Alert on COVID-19 in Afghanistan | Issue I: Ensuring a Gender Sensitive Humanitarian Response

UN Women Afghanistan issues this alert, as a preliminary outline of gender specific considerations of the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan of the impact of COVID-19. This first alert focuses on promoting a gender sensitive response to the humanitarian situation, which puts the needs of women and girls at the centre. Future alerts will analyze gender specific impacts of COVID-19 in other areas including Violence Against Women and Girls and Women, Peace and Security.

This alert concludes with a set of preliminary recommendations for consideration by national and international stakeholders. UN Women Afghanistan is committed to advancing the rights of, and meeting the needs of women and girls, including through the COVID-19 crisis. This alert serves to advance this aim, by providing a basis for an informed discussion on the gender-specific impacts of COVID-19 in the humanitarian sector. Assessing, coordinating, and responding to the trends identified and discussed throughout this alert and future alerts provides an opportunity for stakeholders to come together and integrate gender considerations across the humanitarian response, for the benefit of women and girls in humanitarian need, and entire communities.

CONTEXT & EMERGING GENDER IMPACTS

Afghanistan is contending with a pandemic that compounds and exacerbates the impact of all other crises. COVID-19 comes at a time when the intersection of ongoing armed conflict, lack of access to services, poor labor demand, limited infrastructure, increased unemployment and high gender inequality are already negatively impacting Afghanistan’s economic and social stability. Gender inequities exacerbate outbreaks, and responses that do not incorporate gender analysis exacerbate inequities.¹ Humanitarian actors are contending with delivering responses to COVID-19 in addition to delivery on existing humanitarian needs against the backdrop of continued high levels of conflict and insecurity.

Decades of economic and political crises have disproportionately affected women in Afghanistan. In 2019, Afghanistan ranked 170 out of 189 on the Gender Development Index, an index designed to measure gender equality.² Women have limited access to education, financial independence, and political participation, all of which heavily constrain the lives of Afghan women.Violence³ against women and girls is widespread with reports indicating 87% of women have experienced intimate partner violence. Women and girls in Afghanistan continue to face persistent discrimination, violence, street harassment, forced and child marriage, severe restrictions on working and studying outside the home, and limited access to justice.

Conflict and humanitarian and health crises impact women and girls differently, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. Early data indicates that women and girls face distinct and increased risks due to COVID-19 from health to the economy, security to social protection, including increasing levels of violence. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to roll back the gains made on women’s rights, to exacerbate gender inequalities and increase violence against women and girls and further limit women’s access to critical services and resources to respond to the crisis.

The outbreak amplifies women’s domestic burden and makes their share of household responsibilities even heavier. In addition, in a time of national emergency and restricted movement, the schism between women’s needs and ability to seek protection and recourse for rights violations are deepened. Access to services is particularly important during times of humanitarian and health crises such as this. Women are leaders at home and in society. Women are well placed to identify trends at a local level, including signals of outbreaks and general health conditions, and hold significant expertise across a range of issues pertinent to the COVID-19 response. Women and men are differentially impacted and often highlight different concerns and bring different perspectives, experiences and solutions to issues.

They also have differing perceptions and concerns regarding culturally acceptable practices. As such, women must be consulted directly and not through men who are seen to speak on their behalf. It is critical that women and girls are fully engaged in the design, implementation and monitoring of humanitarian responses.