GBV Subcluster Quarterly Newsletter, First Quarter 2019

COMMUNITY MOBILIZATION

Through community mobilization/ dialogues involving community elder, religious leaders, men and boys conducted in Faryab, Ghor, Hirat, Kunar, Kunduz and Laghman provinces. 0000 community dialogues conducted. In Q1 of 2019, 4,073 women, 1,741 girls, 1,579 boys and 4,300 men reached with community dialogues/mobilization on GBV issues. CRDSA, HNPTPO, APA, Oxfam and PUAMI are the main partners to provide the services. During the 1st Quarter of 2019, total of 455 sessions been conducted focusing on GBV, human rights, women rights, PSS and child marriage.