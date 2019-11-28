GBV Subcluster BI-Quarterly Newsletter, October 2019

GBV CASES REGISTERED DURING THE QUARTER 2&3: (Total cases= 9247)

PSYCHO-SOCIAL COUNSELING

During the second and third quarters of 2019, a total of 38,437 (28,514 women, 7,295 girls, 443 boys and 2075 men) returnees, drought and conflict affected, both displaced and at areas of origin, women, girls, boys and men are reached with GBV services. The Afghanistan GBVSC members AADA AAH, APA, HNPTPO, IMC, INTERSOS, Oxfam, ORD, and WCC in Badghis, Balkh, Faryab, Ghor, Helmand, Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunar, Kunduz, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces ensured GBV response and prevention interventions. The survivor centered, multi-sectoral GBV response and prevention services include i) provision of psychosocial counseling, ii) medical and legal services iii) operationalization of women friendly health spaces (WFHSs), iv) case management and v) community outreach/dialogues, as part of prevention.

COMMUNITY MOBILIZATION

Communities mobilized, as prevention tool, through community dialogues. The dialogues held in Badghes, Balkh, Faryab, Ghor, Helmand, Herat, Jawzjan, Kandahar, Kunduz and Saripul provinces. Community dialogues conducted through outreach services and in WFHSs. In Q2&3 of 2019, 10,473 women, 3,825 girls, 3,329 boys and 6,336 men reached with community dialogues/outreach on issues related to GBV. CRDSA, HNPTPO, Oxfam and PU-AMI are the main partners conducted community dialogues.

DIGNITY KITS DISTRIBUTION

During second and third quarters of 2019, APA, HNTPO, IMC and Oxfam distributed 1536 Dignity kits to 1301 women and 235 girls in Badghis, Balkh,

Faryab, Ghor, Hirat, Kandahar, and Kunduz provinces.