GBV Subcluster Bi-Quarterly Newsletter, January-March 2020

Afghanistan GBVSC acknowledge and value the support from the Republic of Korea, Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, iMAAP and UNFPA CO. Afghanistan CO.

COVID-19 has not only affected the lives but also the services and reporting modalities. GBV is reflected in the Inter-Agency COVID-19 Response Plan and GBV services package for COVID-19 response is also revised. The GBV services include a) continuation of health, police and legal services b) community mobilization, c) Community based PSS through WFHS & outreach teams, d) provision of dignity kits and e) referrals and GBV case management. GBV services package is modified to meet the COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing and crowd management.