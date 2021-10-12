G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Meeting on Afghanistan (12 October 2021): Chair’s Summary

Shared goals and principles

All Afghans are entitled to live in peace, dignity and security. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected.

Humanitarian support is urgent, and in many cases vital, to most Afghans, especially to groups in conditions of vulnerability, such as women, children and people with disabilities, and it becomes even more so as winter approaches.

Humanitarian assistance is essential to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and consequently uncontrolled migrant flows from Afghanistan to regional countries and beyond.

The collapse of the economic and financial system in Afghanistan would impact heavily on the lives of Afghans and on the stability of the country, the region and beyond.

The UN plays an essential role to address the crisis in Afghanistan. Its continued presence in the country must be preserved. Full, safe, unconditional and unhindered access must be ensured to UN staff and all humanitarian workers, regardless of their gender.

Humanitarian aid should be delivered in accordance with internationally agreed humanitarian principles on the basis of independent needs assessments and in support of the pledges announced on 13 September. Timely and flexible contributions are critical.

Human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially the rights of women, children, minorities and vulnerable people in Afghanistan must be respected, according to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and other relevant international instruments.

Preserving access to education for Afghan children - girls and boys - is an essential element of a resilient, inclusive and peaceful society.

Security, including counter-terrorism, and development are intertwined. Afghanistan must not be a safe haven for terrorists and a threat for international security.

Illegal trafficking – including of human beings, narcotics and weapons – is a serious crime and a source of instability and financing for terrorist groups. It must be prevented and tackled by both the Afghan authorities and the international community.

It is essential that Afghanistan remains open. Its borders and points of access must be functioning. Freedom of movement must be guaranteed for both international humanitarian workers and for Afghans.

Fully operational airports are a crucial gateway for humanitarian access, trade, evacuations and sustainability of the country.