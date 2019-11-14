14 Nov 2019

FSAC Afghanistan Newsletter (July - September 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
Seasonal Food Security Assessment 2019

FSAC recently completed an initial analysis of SFSA conducted with the financial and technical support of partners, mainly FAO, WFP, UNDP, MAIL and NSIA. Total 350 districts of 34 provinces were surveyed with 21,600 HHs (rural and urban population), 450 traders and 2,160 community questionnaires.

Main Findings:

• Food insecurity (severely + moderate) is 47% percent, of which 5% percent is severely food insecure.

• 63% households reported experiencing shocks. Major shocks faced by respondents were reduced in income (25%), loss of employment (29%) followed by natural disaster (12%) and a huge increase in food prices (9%). These shocks gradually eroded rural livelihoods of households and pushed more than one-fifth of the population to resort to negative emergency coping strategies.

• About 21% of households resorting to crisis strategies, 27% to emergency coping strategies and 30% are relying on stress strategies.

• 19% of the surveyed households reported poor food consumption and another 40% reported borderline.

• 42% of farmers reported lack of wheat seeds for the planting season and another 41% reported that their seeds stock is insufficient for the next cultivation season (winter cultivation).

• 21% of households reported reduction in livestock production which is a major source of nutritious food and income for the rural population.
The final report will be shared soon.

