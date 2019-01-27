FSAC Afghanistan Newsletter (July - September 2018)

Emergency Food Security Assessment 2018

FSAC with the financial support of WFP, human resource support of Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) and its partners and technical support of National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) successfully completed the post-harvest Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) in 336 districts of 34 provinces with total 16,000 HHs (rural population) being surveyed.

Main Findings:

• Food insecurity (severely + moderate) in rural Afghanistan is 59.1 percent of which 13.4 percent is severely food insecure.

• In 34 provinces 14.1 percent of the total rural households are highly affected by drought and are also severely food insecure. The livelihoods that have been most affected by drought are Livestock producers, Agricultural wage labors and the Agricultural producers.

• Every one out of two households in rural Afghanistan is food insecure. The food insecurity is higher than the preharvest estimates of SFSA 2015 and 2016.

• The major four shocks reported by the rural households are reduced income (22.8%), drought (22.5%), followed by loss of employment (12.7%) and huge increase in food price (11.8%).

• There is substantial reporting on decrease in income from same time last year (77.5%). The decrease is higher in drought affected provinces 82.5% vs. 70.5% in non-drought provinces.

• Agricultural land cultivation declined by15 percent from last year. The decline is higher for rainfed land cultivation which is practiced more in the 20 drought affected provinces. Average animal count has reduced by 27% point in a year. The worst affected agriculture subsector is poultry - the average count of poultry has reduced by 60 percent points from last year. In all the agricultural sub-sectors medium to large size holders are badly affected.