FSAC Afghanistan Newsletter (January - March 2021)

Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC)

FSAC is co-led by FAO & WFP in Afghanistan and co-chaired by Welthungerhilfe. The Cluster has a strong representation of government, national and international NGO’s, donors, red cross/red crescent movement, UN agencies and research institutes. Currently FSAC has 180 members and an electronic reach to almost 518 partners/members in the country.

FSAC Achievements in 2021

By the end of the 1st quarter of 2021, FSAC partners provided food assistance to 2,060,552 (17%) people against a revised target of 11,853,335 people, while livelihoods assistance was provided to 357,532 (11%) people against a revised target of 3,353,449 people. Total funding received is USD 16 Million + 82 Million USD carry over fund from 2020 against a revised requirement of USD 553 million.

Spring Disaster Contingency Plan 2021

Due to potential La Niñadriven drought-like conditions, intensifying conflict, impact of C-19 and imminent localized flooding, OCHA developed a Spring Disaster Contingency Plan a subset of the HRP. In the plan of the 13 million people in need FSAC plans to reach 6.3 million against a required funding of USD 266m.

FSAC partners plan to respond in all 25 provinces identified as being most affected by the consequences of the dry-spell and other disasters (floods and conflict). Click here to download the plan.

FSAC Pre-Lean Season Assessment 2021

FSAC with the financial support of WFP and FAO successfully completed the Pre-Lean Season assessment in 1,125 villages of 34 provinces including 11 major urban cities with a total of 11250 HHs being surveyed.

Main Findings:

• According to Consolidated Approach to Reporting Indicators of Food Security (CARI), 20% of the population is severely food insecure, 20% marginally food insecure, 54% moderately food insecure and only 6% food secure.

• 38% of the surveyed households reported poor food consumption and another 41% reported borderline food consumption.

• About 20% of households reported resorting to crisis strategies, 37% to emergency coping strategies and 30% relying on stress strategies