FSAC Afghanistan Newsletter (April - June 2020)

Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC)

FSAC is co-led by FAO & WFP in Afghanistan and co-chair by Welthungerhilfe. The cluster includes strong representation of government, national and international NGO’s, donors, red cross/red crescent movement, UN agencies and research institutes. At current FSAC has 178 members with electronic reach to almost 452 partners/members in the country.

FSAC Achievements in 2020

In the first half of 2020, FSAC partners provided food assistance to 3,237,853 people or (39%) against a revised target of 8,340,969 people and livelihoods assistance was provided to 1,042,234 people or (31%) against a revised target of 2,450,092 people. Total funding received is USD 76 Million + 48.5 Million USD carry over fund from 2019 against a revised requirement of USD 370 million.

Revised Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020

Due to the COVID-19 impact, FSAC revised its HRP targets and overall funding requirement. Under the revised HRP, the overall target increased from 6.7 million people to 9.7 million people and funding requirements increased from 279 million USD to 370 million USD.

Seasonal Food Security Assessment (SFSA 2020) Update

FSAC is planning to conduct the post-harvest Seasonal Food Security Assessment (SFSA) with the support of Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA), INGOs and NNGOs in all 34 provinces (around 360 districts). FAO, WFP and UNDP are the main funding bodies for this assessment. The regional trainings and data collection will start after EID al Adha.

The main objectives of SFSA 2020 are;

• Assess food security and livelihoods situation in 34 provinces and the 11 largest urban areas to identify the people in need, geographic areas of highest need, and characteristics of food insecure households during the post-harvest season.

• To capture the impacts of COVID-19 on households’ food security and livelihoods.