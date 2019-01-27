FSAC Afghanistan Bulletin – November 2018

Cluster overview

Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) has been a central part of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan since 2008. FSAC is co-led by WFP & FAO, with a non-governmental organization (WHH) as co-chair. The cluster includes strong representation of government, national and international NGOs, donors, Red Cross/Red Crescent movement, UN agencies and research institutes. FSAC has 170 members with electronic reach to almost 480 partners/members in the country.

FSAC joint field mission to Nuristan

Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA 2018) conducted in August 2018 found a high prevalence of food insecurity in Nuristan. Additionally, IPC Acute Analysis 2018 classified Nuristan in phase 4 (emergency) indicating high level of food insecurity. In order to verify EFSA and IPC 2018 results, FSAC, with the support of its partners in east region, decided to conduct a verification assessment in Nuristan. On 27th November, national FSAC sent a joint mission consisted of 1 International NGO and 5 National NGOs to Nuristan.

Major findings: