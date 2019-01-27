FSAC Afghanistan Bulletin – November 2018
Cluster overview
Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) has been a central part of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan since 2008. FSAC is co-led by WFP & FAO, with a non-governmental organization (WHH) as co-chair. The cluster includes strong representation of government, national and international NGOs, donors, Red Cross/Red Crescent movement, UN agencies and research institutes. FSAC has 170 members with electronic reach to almost 480 partners/members in the country.
FSAC joint field mission to Nuristan
Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA 2018) conducted in August 2018 found a high prevalence of food insecurity in Nuristan. Additionally, IPC Acute Analysis 2018 classified Nuristan in phase 4 (emergency) indicating high level of food insecurity. In order to verify EFSA and IPC 2018 results, FSAC, with the support of its partners in east region, decided to conduct a verification assessment in Nuristan. On 27th November, national FSAC sent a joint mission consisted of 1 International NGO and 5 National NGOs to Nuristan.
Major findings:
Due to recent drought, agriculture and livestock production has significantly decreased. Moreover, low monthly income, poor harvest, plant diseases, unemployment and high prices of food items have resulted in severe food insecurity in the province.
Similarly, due to shortage of forage, poor pasture conditions and livestock diseases like Anthrax, PPR and FMD the attributes like price, health and number of livestock have been badly affected.
The recent drought and conflict have affected people’s income. Almost half of population have reported that their income is significantly affected by drought.
To cope with severe impacts of drought, people resorted to negative coping strategies such selling assets and migration. The full mission report will be shared soon.