Fragile Context Programme Approach for COVID-19

Today, the globe is witnessing one of the most challenging and complex circumstances in recent history. The COVID-19 pandemic has far-reaching consequences on affected populations, particularly in vulnerable, highly urbanized contexts as well as forcibly displaced children and their families. For this reason, World Vision is called, now more than ever, to be agile and proactive in the face of what is an extremely challenging situation.

The Fragile Context Programme Approach (FCPA) is World Vision's new approach to adaptive programming in fragile contexts.The FCPA brings together humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actors to work flexibly together towards collective outcomes for children. This is done in a way that spans the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding nexus (HDPN). The FCPA was developed by a joint team drawn from World Vision's Disaster Management, Transformational Development and Peacebuilding teams, working closely with Active Learning Network for Accountability and Performance in Humanitarian Action ALNAP. Building on the valuable experience, capabilities and institutional knowledge World Vision already has, the FCPA enables field offices to respond flexibly to cyclical or recurrent shocks and stresses in fragile contexts, reducing their impact and supporting peace that is essential for sustainable child well-being.

The design of each FCPA aligned programme is based on detailed scenario planning built on the strong foundation of context analysis. The underlying drivers of fragility are identified, for example the exclusion of local leaders from political processes. The key features of the most likely scenarios in the programme area are outlined along with context indicators or triggers showing which scenario is unfolding and allowing for analysis on the implications for child well-being. This information is used to design menus of programming options in line with the scenarios that field staff can use in different combinations as the situation changes