Four Explosions in Afghanistan Kill At Least 16 People On Wednesday 25 May

By Chiara Torelli on 26 May 2022

Four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) exploded in Afghanistan on Wednesday 25 May, leaving 16 people dead and over 33 injured. Three of the attacks have been claimed by ISIS. This is the latest in a string of explosive violence incidents in Afghanistan since April, many of which have been claimed by ISIS.

Three IEDs went off on separate minibuses in Balk province’s Mazar-i-Sherif, killing 10 people, including three women, and injuring 15. Several hours later, ISIS stated that its soldiers had carried out the attacks.

On that same evening, another IED exploded in a mosque in Kabul, and authorities confirmed that six people had been killed and 18 injured.

It is so far unclear if any particular group was being targeted in the attacks.

Since January 2022, AOAV has recorded 31 incidents of explosive violence in Afghanistan, as reported in English-language news sources, which have resulted in 654 reported civilian casualties (237 killed, 417 injured). 52% (16) of those incidents occurred in April, accounting for 79% (518) of civilian casualties of explosive violence in Afghanistan in 2022 so far.

68% (21) of incidents of explosive violence in Afghanistan in 2022 have been caused by IEDs, and IEDs have caused 79% (516) of civilian casualties of explosive violence in Afghanistan in 2022. ISIS is the reported perpetrator of 43% (9) of incidents of IED explosions in Afghanistan in 2022, and is reportedly responsible for 57% (516) of the resulting civilian casualties.

Since 2010, AOAV has recorded 2, 871 incidents of IED explosions in Afghanistan, which have resulted in a reported 25, 101 civilian casualties (7, 764 killed, 17, 337 injured). ISIS has been the reported perpetrator of 15% of those civilian casualties. The Taliban are reportedly responsible for 27% (6, 866) of those civilian casualties.

Globally, AOAV has recorded 13, 920 incidents of IED explosions reported in English-language news sources, which have resulted in a reported 139, 583 civilian casualties (38 791 killed, 100, 792 injured). The five most affected countries for IED explosions since 2010 are Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and Nigeria. The five most affected countries for IED explosions in 2022 are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Nigeria, and India.