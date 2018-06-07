07 Jun 2018

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomes announcement by Afghanistan’s National Unity Government of a ceasefire over Eid al-Fitr.

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original

Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson said:

I welcome the announcement by the National Unity Government of a ceasefire for Eid al-Fitr. This is an opportunity to reduce levels of violence and create space for talks to begin. Recent international conferences in Kabul and Tashkent have shown that the regional community and regional states are united on the need for a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan. We call on the Taliban to join the ceasefire and seize the opportunity to advance the cause of peace which the people of Afghanistan so deserve.

It is also right that the ceasefire does not apply to affiliates of the so-called Islamic State, and other terrorist groups. I am certain that the Afghan government will remain resolute in defending the Afghan state and its people. The UK stands firmly with the Afghan government against terrorism and supports its efforts to build peace.

Further information

Follow the Foreign Secretary on Twitter @BorisJohnson and Facebook

Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook

Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

Media enquiries For journalists

Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk

Newsdesk 020 7008 3100

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.