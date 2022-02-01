Food security and diets in urban Asia: How resilient are food systems in times of Covid 19? - An analysis and characterization of 8 urban food systems in selected cities in Asia

Vulnerable populations in urban areas globally have been among the worst hit by the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has upended normal life and the food systems that support urban populations have been significantly disrupted. To date, insufficient evidence exists on the impact on availability, access and use of foods for vulnerable urban populations. The gaps in evidence of urban food system weaknesses during the COVID-19 crisis, and the likely consequences on food security and nutrition in poor urban populations, requires better understanding urban to shape potential interventions for WFP.

This research study conducted between January and April 2021, assessed the level of resilience of urban food systems in the face of the COVID-19 crisis in eight selected cities in the Asia/Pacific region. It used a range of methods and data sources to characterize urban food systems and explored external drivers, food supply chains, food environments, individual factors, consumer behaviour and diet outcomes. The Food Systems Dashboard Framework1 developed by Johns Hopkins University, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition and other international collaborators was used as the conceptual framework to guide the analysis. Key data sources were:

1) Primary quantitative data: Surveys with urban food system stakeholders (n=2,528) including private sector, local government actors, UN agencies and NGOs.

2) Primary qualitative data: Key informant interviews (n=30) with representatives from local government, UN agencies, national/international NGOs, Food Security and Nutrition Cluster Coordinators, private sector actors in the food industry and community-based organizations involved in supporting the food system during the pandemic.

3) Secondary data analysis: Analysis of reports and online databases for selected indicators of vulnerability relating to components/outcomes of food systems and national Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) data to produce city-level indicators.

4) Geospatial data: Analysis of peer-reviewed urban data- sets combined with primary data collection.

Eight cities were selected in collaboration with WFP Regional Bureau Bangkok and Country Offices in the region. Inclusion criteria were primarily based on where WFP Country Offices are located, to facilitate rapid data collection and networking with relevant stakeholders. Using the materials collected, we developed eight city briefs to provide snapshots of the city-level food systems and COVID-19 related impacts and vulnerabilities in the following cities:

Chittagong, Bangladesh Cox’s Bazar refugee camps and communities, Bangladesh Dhaka, Bangladesh Jakarta, Indonesia Kabul, Afghanistan Peshawar, Pakistan Phnom Penh, Cambodia Quezon City, Philippines

Pre-COVID-19 data has been used to as a baseline to highlight vulnerability in the food system that existed before the crisis. The city briefs aim to provide meaningful comparison of data across cities, but some disparity in secondary data inevitably exists.

A typology of resilience in urban food systems has been developed, to show how different parts of the food system exhibit different capacities during the pandemic. Based upon the Food Systems Dashboard Framework, we selected one key indicator for each of the following dimensions: external drivers, food supply chains, food environments, in- dividual factors, consumer behaviour and diets (outcomes). For each indicator, we developed cut-offs for absorptive capacity, adaptive capacity and transformative capacity. These capacities may also be interpreted as low, medium and high levels of resilience respectively.

This typology offers a simplified classification of resilience in urban food systems, which can be used to compare cities and identify priorities and opportunities to strengthen resilience. It is intended as an operational tool, which may be modified and adapted.