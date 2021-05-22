Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) in Afghanistan Calls for Funding to Scale Up Anticipatory Actions and Emergency Response for 14. 1 Million People in IPC 3 and 4 Affected Areas

OVERVIEW

The food security situation in Afghanistan continues to be alarming with more than 14 million people – one third of all Afghans - experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) between March and May 2021.

The food insecurity situation in rural and urban areas will become even more critical over the next few months due to the combined impact of COVID-19, high food prices and widespread unemployment, and the La Niña weather phenomenon which has resulted in below-average precipitation in the 2020/21 season and is expected to impact both irrigated and rainfed wheat production in 2021, resulting in a below average wheat harvest as well as reduced pastures and adverse impacts on livestock health and production. Furthermore, the conflict situation is expected to deteriorate over springsummer months and will likely result in high levels of internal displacement and worsening food insecurity.

Despite the increasing needs, the required scaleup in the response has not yet been possible due to severe underfunding. Only 12% of the funding required for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan has been received.

KEY FACTS

1 in 3 Afghans are acutely food insecure, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report - 35% of the population or more than 14 million people are in IPC Phase 3 or above

The 2021 harvest is expected to be below average with wheat production expected to decrease by 31 per cent compared to 2020, while livestock production is expected to be down by 30 per cent across 18 provinces

The 2020 wheat harvest left a deficit of 1.3 million MT of wheat which is expected to increase to 2.9 million MT because of reduced rainfall

The lean season is expected to be more intense and arrive earlier leading the food and livelihoods security situation to deteriorate further

Early action and timely provision of humanitarian food and livelihoods assistance to severely food insecure people can reduce the impacts of the upcoming dry spell and avoid people slipping into more severe food insecurity

The cluster is facing significant funding gaps. US$554 million is required for food assistance and livelihood support