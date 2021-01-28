Food Assistance for Assets: Building climate resilience and enhancing livelihoods opportunities in Badakhshan-Afghanistan - 2020

Prepared by Hfizurahman Nasiri, Bilal Stanikzai, Mateen Faqirzai, Wahiduallah Amani & Adrienne Uselman.

Learn more about how integrated interventions implemented as part of the Green Badakhshan Initiative (GBI), have contributed to building the resilience and improving the food security and nutrition of beneficiaries in Afghanistan.

In response to multiple natural hazards, such as droughts, earthquakes and flash floods, in 2014, WFP teamed up with the Rupani Foundation (RF), UNDP and UNEP to establish the Green Badakhshan Initiative (GBI), targeting six districts in eastern Badakhshan, all classified as having emergency or crisis food insecurity levels on the IPC scale. The integrated interventions implemented as part of GB Initiative have contributed to building the resilience and improving the food security and nutrition of beneficiaries in a holistic and sustainable manner.