Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, 7th - 20th July 2019
from International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 25 Jul 2019 — View Original
This weekly situation report covers the reporting period between 7 and 20 July 2019. 10,633 individuals returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 867 individuals crossed through Chaman/Spin Boldak and 264 individuals used Torkham border crossing.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.