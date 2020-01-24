Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (5 – 18 January 2020)

During the reporting period, 275 individuals (56 families) returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 95 individuals crossed through Torkham and 180 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing. The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings this year is 515 individuals (excluding deportations). In comparison, during the same reporting period last year (1 January – 18 January 2019), a total of 722 Undocumented Afghans returned spontaneously to Afghanistan (excluding deportations).