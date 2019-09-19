19 Sep 2019

Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (1st - 14th September 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original
Download PDF (2.63 MB)

This weekly situation report covers the reporting period between 01 – 14 September 2019. During the reporting period, 815 individuals (172 families) returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 204 individuals crossed through Torkham and 611 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing. The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings between 1st January – 14th September 2019 now stands at 13,533 (excluding deportations). In comparison, during the same reporting period last year (1st January – 14th September 2018), a total of 22,953 undocumented Afghans returned spontaneously to Afghanistan (excluding deportations).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

