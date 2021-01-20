Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (6 - 19 Dec. 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP)”.

From 6 to 19 December, 265 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 57 through the Torkham border point and 208 through the Chaman border point. During the reporting period, border authorities also facilitated the return of 64 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 64 individuals is not included in the report.

HIGHLIGHTS

• During the reporting period, 12% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.

• In Pakistan, the primary sources of income reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (53%), skilled labor (38%) and business (6%).

• All returnees were carrying household items, personal belongings and cash when surveyed. They also travelled with additional items, such as productive assets (84%), transportation vehicles (16%) and livestock (9%).

• The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 9,406 PKR per family.

• The top 3 challenges returnees expect to face in Afghanistan are: arranging livelihood (27%), finding better income opportunities (27%) and settling into a new city (27%).