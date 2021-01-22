Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (3-16 January 2021)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP)”.

From 3 to 16 January 2021, 197 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 57 through the Torkham border point and 140 through the Chaman border point. During the reporting period, border authorities facilitated the return of 92 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 92 individuals is not included in the report analysis.*

HIGHLIGHTS

• During the reporting period, 17% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.

• In Pakistan, the primary sources of income reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (40%), skilled labor (20%) and business (32%).

• All returnees were carrying household items, livestock and productive assets when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as personal belongings (8%) and cash (4%).

• The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 8,800 PKR per family.

• The top 3 challenges returnees expect to face in Afghanistan are: availability of clean drinking water (27%), settling into a new city (27%) and security (25%).