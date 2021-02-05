Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (17-30 January 2021)

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP)”.

From 17 to 30 January 2021, 431 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 23 through the Torkham border point and 408 through the Chaman border point. During the reporting period, border authorities facilitated the return of 13 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 13 individuals is not included in the report analysis.