Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (20 Dec. 2020 - 2 Jan. 2021)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP)”.

From 20 December 2020 to 2 January 2021, 205 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 38 through the Torkham border point and 167 through the Chaman border point.

During the reporting period, border authorities also facilitated the return of 59 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 59 individuals is not included in the report.

HIGHLIGHTS

• During the reporting period, 14% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.

• In Pakistan, the primary sources of income reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (52%), skilled labor (26%) and business (15%).

• All returnees were carrying household items, personal belongings, cash and productive assets when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as livestock (11%) and transportation vehicles (7%).

• The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 9,138 PKR per family.

• The top 3 challenges returnees expect to face in Afghanistan are: arranging livelihood (26%), settling into a new city (26%) and finding better income opportunities (25%)