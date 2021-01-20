Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (25 Oct. - 7 Nov. 2020)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflow of undocumented Afghan migrants returnees at the Torkham and Chaman borders in an effort to better understand migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants who are returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

This data collection and analysis activity is part of the Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP) Project, which targets Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan and is funded by European Commission, Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development. From October 25 to November 7, 262 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 128 through the Torkham border and 134 through the Chaman border. The return of 19 Afghan migrants through Torkham during this reporting period were facilitated by border authorities due to unavailability of legal documents. Therefore analysis of 19 is excluded in this report.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Repatriation through Torkham border was resumed between 26-31 Oct.

• During the reporting period, 10% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons (mainly elderly and chronically ill).

• The primary source of income for returnees when they were in Pakistan was: 60% unskilled labor, 24% skilled labor, 11% business and 4% salaried jobs.

• All returnees were carrying household items, personal belongings and cash when surveyed. They also travelled with additional items such as productive assets (73%), transportation vehicles (11%) and livestock (7%).

• The top 3 expected challenges in Afghanistan by returnees are: arranging livelihood, better income opportunities and resettlement in the new city.