25 May 2019

Flooding Kills At Least 24 In Afghanistan

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 25 May 2019 View Original

Heavy rains in many parts of Afghanistan have triggered flooding, killing at least 24 people and injuring 11 others in the past 48 hours, officials said on May 25.

According to the Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, the flooding has affected six of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, including the capital, Kabul.

In central Bamyan Province’s Sheber district, some 500 people were reported to have been rescued as water levels rose there.

According to AP, floods have destroyed more than 220 homes over the past two days.

So far this year, around 150 people have died as heavy rains and flooding swept away homes in different provinces, according to Afghan officials.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.