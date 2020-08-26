Flash Update No. 1, 26 August 2020: Localised floods in Central and Eastern Afghanistan

Key Highlights

• Heavy rainfall has led to flash floods affecting over 500 families (3,500 individuals) throughout the centre and east of the country. Numbers of people affected are expected to increase as assessments are ongoing.

• Unconfirmed reports suggest approximately 100 people have died and 100 people have been injured. Approximately 500 houses have been damaged and 300-400 families have been displaced and are currently hosted by relatives or neighbors.

• Local residents, provincial authorities, NGOs, and UN agencies are providing support to flood-affected families; search and rescue operations are underway.

Situation Overview:

Localised floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported on the evening of 25 August in Parun City and Mandi Village of Nuristan province, Rodat district of Nangahar province, Mehtarlam and Alishang districts of Laghman Province, and Parcha and Charikar districts of Parwan province. Although damage is widespread, Parwan province is currently the most severely impacted. Early information shared at today’s PDMC meeting indicates approximately 100 people have died and 100 people have been injured. Approximately 500 houses have been either partially damaged or destroyed. 300-400 families have been displaced. Power and water systems are also reportedly damaged; agricultural land and public infrastructure have also been impacted. Joint assessment teams have been initiated. Government authorities are currently leading search and rescue operations. Flooding has also reportedly impacted Kapisa and Panjsher Provinces, although no casualties have been reported there. ANDMA is currently collecting data for potential joint assessments in these areas as well. The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has issued an additional heavy rain warning until 27 August for provinces in the north-east and east of Afghanistan, with flash flood warnings for Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktya provinces.

Humanitarian Impact:

Affected families need immediate food, shelter, household items and WASH support. WASH needs, in particular, have been!flagged by ANDMA in Parwan province. Longer-term shelter repair solutions are also anticipated to be required.

While the number of people impacted in 2020 by natural disasters (55,294 individuals) is approximately one quarter of those impacted in 2019 (238,870 individuals), displaced families will also have to contend with COVID-19 risks, complicating the response. Compliance with COVID-19 preventative measures is not possible for the majority of displaced families, exposing vulnerable people to heightened risks.

The impact on humanitarian operations is, at present, minimal. Reports have been received that parts of the Kabul- Jalalabad highway are blocked in the Surobi area due to encroachment of gravel/land slips.

Coordination:

The Provincial Disaster Committee of Parwan is coordinating the local response. Search and rescue activities are underway using staff and machinery of the Public Works Department, DoRRD, ARCS, DoPH, Police, and ANA, and local residents are supporting. Injured people are being transported from disaster affected areas to Parwan and Kabul Hospitals. Provincial authorities and local residents are providing food, drinking water and warm clothes to affected people.

IOM and partners have indicated availability of 20,000 emergency shelter and NFI packages currently warehoused in Kabul, which can support 5,000 affected families. An additional 6,500 emergency shelter and NFI packages warehoused in Nangarhar are also pre-positioned to support 1,500 families, should they be needed.

The Provincial Governor of Parwan organised a PDMC meeting on 26 August. The State Minister of Disaster Management announced that food and drinking water has been distributed to affected people and that school buildings will be used to provide temporary shelter. All Eastern Region OCT members are on standby to respond following assessments. The Eastern Region ICCT also met today (26 August) to prioritise flood response preparedness actions to mitigate against further flood impact.