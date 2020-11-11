Flash Update 8 – Fighting, displacement and civilian casualties in Southern Afghanistan (11 November 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Heavy fighting continues in southern Afghanistan across Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces, affecting thousands of people.

• Assessment teams are continuing their work to gauge the humanitarian impact of the situation. To date, 13,970 IDPs have been verified in Hilmand, 2,811 IDPs in Uruzgan and 2,652 IDPs in Kandahar provinces, with assessments ongoing.

• Partners have mobilised assistance to all 13,970 IDPs in Hilmand. This includes food, NFIs, WASH items and multi-purpose cash with accompanying COVID-19 prevention support. In Kandahar, partners have provided food, emergency shelter and NFIs, WASH items and multi-purpose cash to 1,574 IDPs, while plans are underway to deploy additional assessment teams in Uruzgan.