Flash Update 1 – Armed clashes in Kunduz city (31 Aug 2019)

Key Points:

Reports of heavy fighting between Non‐State Armed Groups and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in Kunduz City.

Exit routes from the city remain contested and there are no confirmed reports of significant displacement so far.

Humanitarian partners continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the Government.

Situation Overview:

Following fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan National Security Forces in the early hours of 31 August in Kunduz city (PD 1, 2, 3), civilians are reportedly staying in their homes. Over the course of the day, fighting has subsided however numbers of civilian casualties are still unknown. There are currently no reports of large‐scale displacement with exit routes from the city still contested. While there have been some early reports of small‐scale civilian movement outwards to nearby provinces, no significant numbers have been reported.

Humanitarian Impact:

Movement constraints for humanitarian personnel and disruption of phone lines continues to challenge assessment of the situation on the ground. It is not currently possible to evaluate the humanitarian impact of the fighting. Electricity was interrupted last night and any further cuts this evening may create problems for residents who rely on pumped wells for their water needs.

Coordination:

A number of humanitarian organisations are on the ground and stand ready to assess and respond to needs once the security situation allows. OCHA continues to liaise with UNDSS; INSO; humanitarian partners; as well as DoRR at the provincial level and ANDMA at the national level to monitor the situation. Awaaz is also attempting to reach people inside the city by phone to better understand needs and the protection environment.