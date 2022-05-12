Flash Update #01: Women and Girls in Afghanistan – May 2022

Women and girls consistently face repression and exclusion throughout the country at the hands of the de facto authorities.

SITUATION FACING WOMEN & GIRLS

Afghan women and girls in 2022 face a perilously difficult set of challenges to their basic rights.

Not only are they afflicted by acute humanitarian concerns – over half the population is food insecure– but they continue to face particular threats to their rights and wellbeing, due to the highly conservative outlook of the Taliban government.

On the 8th of May, the Ministry of the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue announced new regulations regarding women’s attire, stating that any women in public must as a minimum wear the hijab, with the suggestion of the burqa as the appropriate form of dress. Failure to comply will have repercussions for the male guardian responsible, and multiple violations could lead to their arrest and punishment under Shariah law.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated its position on women alone in public, stating they should be accompanied by their male guardian in all circumstances and should generally avoid leaving the home unless on urgent or strictly necessary matters.

The Taliban’s strict interpretation of Shariah law and permissible social practices erodes Afghan women’s basic rights and freedoms as participants in society, delegating them to a subservient and dependent, 2nd class citizen status. Women and girls are being systematically punished based on their gender. Women must not be subject to restrictive policies and have the opportunity to take a proactive role in society.

This follows the events of March 26th , when it was widely expected that girls would be allowed to return to secondary school, from which they were suspended. However, even with assurances from within the Ministry of Education, the Taliban government indefinitely postponed their return. Girls who do not attend secondary school are often put to work at home, and families without livelihoods or income may consider marrying them for financial reasons, as underaged brides. The authorities must immediately reinstate secondary and tertiary schooling for girls, who must be given the chance to complete their education and have the right to pursue the same opportunities in society as their male counterparts.