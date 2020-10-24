Flash Flood Assessment and Response Update,08 September, 2020

SUMMARY

The four most affected provinces affected by flash floods on 26th August were Parwan, Kapisa, Logar and Wardak provinces.

• Human impact 177 killed, 207 sustained injuries and 15 persons are still missing

• Housing: 670 completely and 1,452 severely damaged

• WASH-Irrigation system: eight hand pumps, 4 dug well, 4km main irrigation canal, two Kariz, a check dame, a spring, eight borewell and pipe scheme damaged/destroyed in Parwan.

• Livestock and Agriculture: 562 livestock killed, and 5,150 Jeribs agriculture land impacted

• Joint assessment teams consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP, UNICEF, DRC, CARE International, DACAAR, IRC, DAIL, DoRR, and ARCS conducted assessment that verified 2,151 families (16,602 individual) verified for humanitarian assistance in Logar, Wardak, Kapisa, Parwan, Kabul and Laghman provinces.

• ANDMA distributed cash grant (AFN50,000) to 105 families who lost their family members and food items to the victims while charity organizations and private sector also distributed food items, essential supplies to 354 affected families in Parwan. ANDMA also distributed cash and food items in Kapisa, Logar, Wardak and Kabul provinces.

• IOM together with partners distributed relief assistance to 1,896 families in Logar, Wardak, Kapisa, Parwan, Kabul and Laghman provinces

• Assessment of the affected families concluded on 02 September 2020 while the distribution of humanitarian assistance to the remaining 273 families is on-going in Parwan and Wardak expected to conclude by 10 September.

• The devastating impact has left hundreds of dwelling destroyed, affected/displaced families will need shelter construction and rehabilitation in irrigation and WASH sector. Following conclusion of emergency phase, recovery and reconstruction efforts needs to be initiated by relevant sectors