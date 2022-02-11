The First Train Of Turkish Red Crescent Society Pledged 750 Tons Of Aid To Afghan Red Crescent Society Has Arrived In Afghanistan Today

Today, the first train of 750 tons of humanitarian aid from Turkish Red Crescent Society to Afghan Red Crescent Society arrived at the port of Tor Ghundi in Herat province.

Mr. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, the Acting Deputy director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, Mr. Jihad Argin, Ambassador of Turkey to Afghanistan, Mr. Ghulam Habib Hassam, Director of the International Relations of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, Mr. Maulvi Islam Jar, Governor of Herat, Mr. Mustafa Nabi Khel, the director of the regional department, Farid Zia, the representative of the Turkish Red Crescent Society in Afghanistan and a number of other officials were prsent in the place of assistance arrival.