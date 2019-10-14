First dengue case reported in Afghanistan

14 Oct, 2019, Kabul - A case of dengue fever has been confirmed in Afghanistan through the National Public Health Laboratory and reported through the National Disease Surveillance and Response (NDSR) system. This is the first time that the virus has been detected in the country. The 21-year-old patient, who had travel history to India, has been admitted to an infectious diseases hospital in Kabul for treatment.

Working with the Ministry of Public Health and partners, WHO is supporting the response and the investigation of the case. Since 2007, over 4700 disease outbreaks have been investigated and responded to through the NDSR system. WHO has been providing technical assistance to the implementation of the system including the early warning component, zoonosis prevention and control, as well as avian and pandemic influenza control and prevention.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is transmitted between humans by Aedes mosquitoes. The disease manifests as a flu-like illness with symptoms including high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. Occasionally, it develops into a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue.