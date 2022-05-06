Evolution of Needs: Herat province - Afghanistan, July 2021 - January 2022

CONTEXT

Endemic poverty and conflict coupled with waves of COVID-19, drought, government transition and related economic regression heightened humanitarian need across Afghanistan throughout 2021 and are likely to continue to do so in 2022. Concurrent to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, active conflict escalated from May 2021 onward and culminated in the transition to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) governance across the country on 15 August 2021.

This active conflict and the later political transition drove new internal and cross-border movements, and coupled with relating disruptions to service provision and international funding, crippled the Afghan economy. In parallel, the former Afghan government declared a drought across 80% of the country in June 2021. Separately, reported COVID-19 cases spiked from May – July 2021 and from November 2021 – January 2022.

The following Situation Overview (SO) aims to contextualize these shocks and their influence on the evolution of humanitarian needs, access to services and displacement in-country via a case study on Herat province – which borders Iran and houses both formal and informal border crossing that facilitate trade and crossborder movement. This SO focuses on three districts – Guzara, Injil and Herat – which directly experienced active conflict, displacement, lack of rain and COVID-19 in 2021.

The following SO includes key findings across three REACH assessments conducted between July 2021 and January 2022 in these three districts of Herat province. When referring to Herat province, this SO is only referring to analysis regarding the three districts of Guzara, Injil and Herat.