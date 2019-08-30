30 Aug 2019

European Union and WFP provided vital support to families affected by flash floods in Afghanistan

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Aug 2019 View Original
© WFP/ PAT
ECHO cash distribution in Afghanistan
© WFP/ PAT

KABUL – Humanitarian funding from the European Union (EU) provided crucial support to WFP’s operation in Afghanistan, reaching nearly 150,000 people hit by devastating flash floods earlier this year. Several weeks of torrential spring rains wreaked havoc across two thirds of the country, affecting tens of thousands of people and their livelihoods.

Shortly after the floods began, WFP started food distributions using existing stocks while preparing to scale up the response. The timely EU humanitarian aid of €349,300 was vital to provide vulnerable families in Farah City with cash transfers, allowing them to buy a variety of healthy food from the local market.

“The EU was among the first donors who provided us with urgently needed funding to assist families whose houses were damaged and whose livelihoods were washed away,” said Zlatan Milisic, WFP Country Director and Representative in Afghanistan.

The intense seasonal rains followed the worst drought in a decade and the dried-out ground was unable to absorb water. Many families had already depleted all their resources and were ill-prepared to cope. These two factors made the country particularly vulnerable when the flash floods hit this spring.

The EU, through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid department (ECHO), has been a long-standing donor for WFP in Afghanistan, contributing more than €25.5 million since 2002. The generous contribution has enabled WFP and partners to provide food assistance to people affected by conflict and natural disasters.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media, @wfp_asiapacific

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.