European Asylum Support Office: Country Guidance - Afghanistan (June 2019)

This document updates the ‘Country Guidance: Afghanistan’ published in June 2018.

The country guidance represents the common assessment of the situation in the country of origin by senior policy officials from EU Member States, in accordance with current EU legislation and jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

This guidance note does not release Member States from the obligation to individually, objectively and impartially examine each application for international protection. Each decision should be taken on the basis of the individual circumstances of the applicant and the situation in Afghanistan at the moment of the decision, according to precise and up-to-date country information, obtained from various relevant sources (Article 10 of the Asylum Procedures Directive).

The analysis and guidance provided within this document are not exhaustive.

Why is this country guidance developed?

On 21 April 2016, the Council of the European Union agreed on the creation of a senior-level policy network, involving all Member States and coordinated by EASO, with the task to carry out a joint assessment and interpretation of the situation in main countries of origin.1 The network supports EUlevel policy development based on common country of origin information (COI), by jointly interpreting such information in light of the relevant provisions of the asylum acquis and taking into account the content of the EASO training material and practical guides where appropriate. The development of common analysis and guidance notes was also included as a key area in the new mandate of the European Union Agency for Asylum proposed by the European Commission.2 The country guidance is intended as a tool for policy-makers and decision-makers in the context of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). It aims to assist in the examination of applications for international protection by applicants from Afghanistan, and to foster convergence in decision practices across Member States.

The first ‘Country Guidance: Afghanistan’ was published in June 2018, as a result of a pilot exercise.

The current guidance updates and replaces the document from June 2018.

What is the scope of this update?

The current version of the guidance updates and replaces the ‘Country Guidance: Afghanistan’ (June 2018).

This update focuses on the sections Article 15(c) QD, and Internal protection alternative. Additionally, in light of up-to-date country of origin information, the assessment of the profile Individuals of Hazara ethnicity has been reviewed and updated.

Minor changes have also been introduced in other parts of the horizontal framework of the common analysis. These changes do not generally impact the assessment of the situation in Afghanistan as per the previous version of the guidance from June 2018.